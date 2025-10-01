Former Radio Host Killed in Parkway Accident

Big Deals!
Natchez Trace rangers are still investigating a traffic accident that killed a former employee of Boswell Media.  Andy Martin, 66, a native of Leake County, died Monday night when his car ran off the parkway and into the median at the Mathiston exit, before crashing into a tree.  Martin was dead at the scene.  Years ago, he was a morning show host and news director for Breezy 103 when it was known as Breezy 101.

