Former Radio Host Killed in Parkway Accident

Natchez Trace rangers are still investigating a traffic accident that killed a former employee of Boswell Media. Andy Martin, 66, a native of Leake County, died Monday night when his car ran off the parkway and into the median at the Mathiston exit, before crashing into a tree. Martin was dead at the scene. Years ago, he was a morning show host and news director for Breezy 103 when it was known as Breezy 101.