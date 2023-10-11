HomeLocalGas Prices Falling But War Could Bring Changes

Gas Prices Falling But War Could Bring Changes

There’s concern that the war in the Middle East could eventually result in higher gas prices in this country.   But not yet.  The average price at the pumps in Mississippi continues to drop, down  18 cents in the past three weeks.  AAA says gas is averaging about $3.13 statewide, although GasBuddy.com says it’s selling for less than $3 a gallon in a number of communities including Winona, Yazoo City and Meridian.  Locally, Gas Buddy is reporting prices as low as $3.07 in Philadelphia and $3.09 in Carthage.    And while Mississippi continues to have cheaper gas than our surrounding states, it no longer has the lowest prices in the country.  That distinction now belongs to Georgia.

