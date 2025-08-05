Big Deals!
HomeLocalGrand Larceny, Assault, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

Grand Larceny, Assault, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

by
SHARE NOW
Grand Larceny, Assault, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

SAMANTHA ANTHONY, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court Default in Payment of Restitution – Philadelphia Municipal Court X 2, PPD.  Bond N/A X 2.

https://shop.attalaeye.com/

 

ROBERT C BUCHANAN, 45, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $2,400, $500, $0.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

TORI CHIPLEY, 25, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $500.

tel: 6622893161

 

BEAUDIE N DENSON, 32, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Hunter-Engineering_Career-Fair-Flyer-1.pdf

 

AARON FRAZIER, 23, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

 

MICHEAL L GRIFFIN, 42, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency – Neshoba County Justice Court, DUI – 1st, PPD.  Bond N/A, $1,500.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 34, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $639.25.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

ALYSSA K JIMMIE, 21, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, PPD.  Bond $1,000.

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN

 

LAMARCO J KINCAID, 23, of Lena, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Machine Gun Conversion Kit, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

 

DUSTY J LUTTS, 39, of Carthage, Grand Larceny, KPD.  Bond $10,000.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

MICHAEL J ROBINSON, 36, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Speeding, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $500, $0.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570408156629

 

AMZIE SWAIN, 21, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

https://shop.attalaeye.com/

 

MARKEVIOUS R WASHINGTON, 20, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Possession of Marijuana, CPD.  Bond $248.75, $428.75.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

tel: 6622893161

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Possible Stabbing Victim From Holmes Co. Goes to Attala ER

Bribery, Malicious Mischief, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake

Grand Larceny, shoplifting, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Parent Night planned for Aug. 11 at Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center

Leake County MSU Alumni Hosting Barks & Bites with Steve Robertson

Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Felony DUI in Leake and Attala

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Hunter-Engineering_Career-Fair-Flyer-1.pdf