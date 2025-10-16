Big Deals!
Grass and Woods Fires Reported Wednesday in Attala County

A grass fire broke out on Hwy 43 S near Attala Rd. 4142 around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, October 15. The blaze was caused by a blown transformer, and arching power lines sparked a second small fire nearby.

The Attala County Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished both fires. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Later that night, just before 9:30 p.m., Attala firefighters and McCool volunteers responded to a woods fire on Hwy 411 in McCool. Another fire was discovered nearby, with an estimated total of about two acres burned.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission was called in to create fire lanes around both fires to prevent further spread. The cause of the fires is currently unknown.

