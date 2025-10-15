Grass Fires Reported to Attala County Fire Dept Tuesday Afternoon

Big Deals!
A grass fire was reported to the Attala County Fire Department just before 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, October 14 on the Natchez Trace Parkway near mile marker 151.

The fire was determined to be inside Leake County and part of a controlled burn supervised by the National Park Service.

Around 1 p.m., firefighters were called to Attala Rd. 4210 for what was initially reported as a mobile home fire.

It was later found to be a grass fire that spread to a utility trailer. The trailer sustained minor damage.

The cause of the fire is unclear, though it may have started from equipment use in dry conditions.

