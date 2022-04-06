HomeAttalaHappening today: National Library Week -Patty Roper – Food & Entertainment Editor of Mississippi Magazine

Happening today: National Library Week -Patty Roper – Food & Entertainment Editor of Mississippi Magazine

by

The Attala County Library is celebrating National Library Week.

The library will hold programs, with special guests, throughout the week.

Tuesday’s program features Patty Roper – Food & Entertainment Editor of Mississippi Magazine. The program begins at 1:00 pm.

For more information, call the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.

National Library Week Schedule:

  • Wednesday, April 6: Patty Roper – Food & Entertainment Editor of Mississippi Magazine (1:00 pm)
  • Thursday, April 7: Family Night at Attala County Coliseum with magician Todd Smith – (6:00 pm – 7:00 pm)
  • Friday, April 8: Author: Movie Night (6:00 pm – 8:00 pm)

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Happening today: National Library Week – Monday: Antique Show

MS Association of Broadcasters awards banquet this weekend

Applications Now Open for Mississippi Songwriter of the Year!

2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Chapel Hart debuts music video on CMT

Kosciusko High School one of 48 Mississippi schools honored with College Success Awards

UPDATED – Multiple Fires in Attala County Today