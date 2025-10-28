Happening today: USPS to Host Job Fair in Ackerman for Rural Carrier Positions

Big Deals!
Ackerman, MS – The United States Postal Service (USPS) will hold a walk-in job fair on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Ackerman Post Office, located at 1030 W. Main St., Ackerman, MS.

The event targets immediate openings for Rural Carrier Associates (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carriers (ARC), both paying $20.85 per hour.

Positions support mail delivery in rural and suburban areas, with opportunities in Ackerman, Purvis, Eupora, Louisville, and Kosciusko.

No appointment is needed.

USPS staff will be available to answer questions about qualifications, benefits, and the online application process at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be 18 or older, pass a background check, hold a valid driver’s license, and be available for weekends and holidays.

A personal vehicle may be required.

The Ackerman event is part of USPS’s broader hiring push under its 10-year Delivering for America plan to build a stable workforce with competitive pay, training, and career growth.

A second job fair will occur the same day in Tupelo from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

