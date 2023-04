A local business is acting as a dropoff by collecting socks to send children in the hospital.

Allie Grayce Gibson is collecting the socks on behalf of the Children’s Miracle Network Crowns for a Cause.

Pairs of socks can be dropped off at the Angel Albin McDonald State Farm office located at 401 Hwy 12 in Kosciusko.

For more information, call 662-582-8087.