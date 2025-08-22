High-Speed Pursuit Crosses into Attala County

On Thursday evening around 5:20 p.m., the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office entered Attala County in pursuit of a silver 2011 Ford Focus on Highway 12.

Attala County deputies joined the chase, which reportedly reached speeds of 80 to 100 mph.

During the pursuit, one Choctaw County deputy’s vehicle wrecked. The deputy was transported to a hospital for evaluation but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle ultimately evaded law enforcement. However, deputies found evidence that the car had struck a tree during the chase, causing damage to the vehicle before it fled the area.