Holmes Bulldogs Defeat Northeast Tigers 43-27

The Holmes Community College Bulldogs were back on their home field tonight in Goodman hosting the Tigers of Northeast Community College from Booneville hoping to improve to 2-0 in the North Division. After playing to a 7-7 tie in the opening quarter, the Holmes Bulldogs were up 17-14 at halftime. Holmes would add 13 points in the third quarter while the Tigers added 7 points to put the Bulldogs up by 9 points going into the final quarter of the game. In the fourth quarter Holmes added another 2 touchdowns while the Tigers added one touchdown. When time expired Holmes won the game by 16 points, 43-27. Kebian Gilmore was named the Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts player of the game. The Bulldogs will travel to Ellisville next Saturday to play the Bobcats of Jones College during their homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 2:00pm with Boswell Media Sports bringing you all the action beginning with the pregame show on the air at 1:30pm on Breezy 103 with audio streaming on breezynews.com.