Holmes Bulldogs Drop Season Opener to Southwest Bears 34-6

Holmes Bulldogs Drop Season Opener to Southwest Bears 34-6

The season opener for the Holmes Community College Bulldogs didn’t turn out the way the dogs hoped it would losing the game 34-6 in Goodman playing the Southwest Community College Bears from Summit. The game remained close in the first half with the Bulldogs trailing 10-0 but Southwest added two additional touchdown in the third quarter and another touchdown in the fourth before the Bulldogs scored their only touchdown of the night midway in the final quarter. The Bears added another three points with a field goal late in the quarter to end the scoring in the game. Wide receiver Cayden Burger was named tonight’s Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts player of the game. Next week the Bulldogs travel to Wesson to play Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Kickoff at 6:30pm with live coverage beginning with the pregame show at 6:00pm on Breezy 103.7 and breezynews.com.

