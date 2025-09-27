Holmes Bulldogs Fall Short to Jones Bobcats 38-28

The Holmes Community College Bulldogs traveled to Ellisville this afternoon for a Saturday homecoming game for the Jones College Bobcats. Both teams were 2-2 going into today’s game. The Bobcats put two touchdowns on the scoreboard in the opening quarter while both teams added a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to give the Jones Bobcats a 28-14 halftime lead. Holmes would add another touchdown in the third quarter however the Bobcats also added another pair of touchdowns and were up by 17 points, 38-21 entering the final quarter of play. The Bulldogs added one additional touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut the Bobcats lead back to 10 points giving a final score of 38-28 Jones College. Dalyn Jackson was named today’s Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts player of the game. Next game for the Bulldogs will be Thursday, October 9th when the Dogs travel to Moorhead to play the Trojans of Mississippi Delta Community College. Kickoff set for 7:00pm with the pregame show on the air at 6:30pm on Breezy 103 and breezynews.com.