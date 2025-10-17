Holmes Bulldogs Falls to Itawamba Indians 44-28

Big Deals!
The Holmes Community College Bulldogs where back home in Goodman tonight hosting the Itawamba Community College Indians from Fulton. The Holmes Bulldogs maintained a lead in the game until the fourth quarter. At Halftime the Bulldogs were leading 21-9. The third quarter saw two touchdowns for the Indians and one for the Bulldogs with the Bulldogs leading 28-23 going into the final quarter. The fourth quarter would see the Indians score 3 unanswered touchdowns to give them a 44-28 win over the Bulldogs. Nireek Sharpe was named the Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts player of the game. Next Thursday will be homecoming for Holmes Community College with the Bulldogs hosting the Northwest Mississippi  Community College Rangers in a 3:00pm ballgame. The Boswell Media Sports pregame show will be on the air on Breezy103 beginning at 2:30pm.

