Big Deals!
HomeLocalHolmes Bulldogs Win Big at MS Delta Trojans Homecoming

Holmes Bulldogs Win Big at MS Delta Trojans Homecoming

by
SHARE NOW
Holmes Bulldogs Win Big at MS Delta Trojans Homecoming

The Holmes Community College Bulldogs traveled to Moorhead tonight to play the Trojans of Mississippi Delta Community College during their Homecoming game and came away with a 47-0 win to remain unbeaten in the North Division and improve to 3-3 overall. By the end of the first half the Bulldogs had a commanding 34-0 lead in the game. After scoring another touchdown in the third quarter to go ahead 40-0 the remainder of the game was played with a running clock. The Bulldogs scored one additional touchdown in the final quarter to give them a 47-0 win. J.J. Harrell was named tonight’s Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts player of the game. The Bulldogs are at home next week to host the Indians of Itawamba Community College from Fulton. Kickoff is set for 6:30pm with the pregame show on the air on Breezy 103 at 6:00pm.

https://www.kfeems.org/concert-tickets

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kosciusko Big Red Band accepting bottled water donations

Bank of Commerce and Holmes County Bank Merger Complete

Photo: Big Red brings home first place in weekend competition

Tigers defeat Bulldogs in Attala County Super Bowl

Video: Gentry vs Kosciusko Highlights (football)

MDOT makes progress on bridges in Carroll County and other north MS projects

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf