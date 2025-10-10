Holmes Bulldogs Win Big at MS Delta Trojans Homecoming

The Holmes Community College Bulldogs traveled to Moorhead tonight to play the Trojans of Mississippi Delta Community College during their Homecoming game and came away with a 47-0 win to remain unbeaten in the North Division and improve to 3-3 overall. By the end of the first half the Bulldogs had a commanding 34-0 lead in the game. After scoring another touchdown in the third quarter to go ahead 40-0 the remainder of the game was played with a running clock. The Bulldogs scored one additional touchdown in the final quarter to give them a 47-0 win. J.J. Harrell was named tonight’s Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts player of the game. The Bulldogs are at home next week to host the Indians of Itawamba Community College from Fulton. Kickoff is set for 6:30pm with the pregame show on the air on Breezy 103 at 6:00pm.