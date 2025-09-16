Holmes CC Homecoming set for Oct. 23 on the Goodman Campus

*Story by Steve Diffey.

Homecoming 2025 is set for Thursday, Oct. 23 on the Goodman Campus with activities beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding with live music during the football game against Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Festivities kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a Visual Arts display in McMorrough Library.

At 9 a.m., there will be an open practice for the softball and baseball teams, which alumni and friends are welcome to attend. At the same time, Academic Programs and Career Technical Education will host a Career and Transfer Fair, and Workforce Development will present Major’s Truck Expo, featuring large industry vehicles on display for all guests.

Honorees for 2025 include: Alumna of the Year: Candace Parish of Lexington; Distinguished Service Award: Dr. Sidney Bondurant of Madison; Young Alumnus of the Year: Jacob Black of Madison; and

Veteran of the Year: Norman Hitchcock of Sparta, Ga.

Honorees will be recognized in McDaniel Auditorium at 10 a.m. followed by a debut performance from the Holmes Connection! and The Coachmen at 10:20 a.m.

Midday activities will include lunch available at the Carroll Cafeteria, Lorance Student Center and food trucks in front of McDaniel Hall plus fun and games in the Grove.

Former basketball players will participate in an alumni game at noon in Frank Branch Coliseum. There will be a Holmes Chorale performance at 12:15 p.m. in the Chapel on the Hill followed by an outdoor concert at 1 p.m. by the Holmes Steel Band and Jazz Band.

The Holmes tailgating experience begins at 1 p.m. on the practice field adjacent to Ras Branch Field.

The Holmes Alumni Association Annual Meeting will be held at 1:45 p.m. under the alumni tent in the tailgating area. A pep rally will follow at 2 p.m. leading into the stadium entrance by the Holmes Band.

At 2:55 p.m., the alumni honorees will be recognized on the field followed by the national anthem performed by the Holmes Chorale. Kickoff against Northwest Mississippi Community College is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The Homecoming Court will be presented at halftime of the game.

McMorrough Library will remain open for guests who need a cool, quiet place to relax and are encouraged to explore until kick off.

The evening live music schedule will be posted closer to the event at https://events.holmescc.edu/homecoming/.

For questions or more information, please contact: Katherine Ellard, 662-472-9134 or [email protected].