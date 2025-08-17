Big Deals!
HomeLocalHolmes Co. Deputies Searching for Hit and Run Driver in Fatal Wreck

Holmes Co. Deputies Searching for Hit and Run Driver in Fatal Wreck

by
SHARE NOW
Holmes Co. Deputies Searching for Hit and Run Driver in Fatal Wreck

EBENEZER, Miss.–A fatal wreck last Saturday (Aug. 9) in Holmes County, had deputies looking for a driver who ran away, leaving his passenger in a burning car.

The wreck happened on Ebenezer Pickens Rd.

One car was trying to pass another and didn’t make it back into the right lane, causing a head-on.

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN

The cars caught fire and Dwain Pelison, Jr., died.

It was unclear how the driver of one of the cars was able to leave the area, but the Holmes Co. Sheriff’s Dept., would like to talk with that person, who may face charges.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Fight at Jason Niles Park Brings Police, Deputies

Deputies Patrol Ethel for Reckless Drivers

KHS grad named Police Chief at Holmes CC Goodman Campus

Fatal Traffic Accident in Montgomery County

Wreck Involving School Bus Monday Morning in Kosciusko

Former 4-star MS State receiver to transfer to Holmes CC

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf