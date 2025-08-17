Holmes Co. Deputies Searching for Hit and Run Driver in Fatal Wreck

EBENEZER, Miss.–A fatal wreck last Saturday (Aug. 9) in Holmes County, had deputies looking for a driver who ran away, leaving his passenger in a burning car.

The wreck happened on Ebenezer Pickens Rd.

One car was trying to pass another and didn’t make it back into the right lane, causing a head-on.

The cars caught fire and Dwain Pelison, Jr., died.

It was unclear how the driver of one of the cars was able to leave the area, but the Holmes Co. Sheriff’s Dept., would like to talk with that person, who may face charges.