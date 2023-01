Attala Central Fire Department and Sallis Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on Attala Road 4126 at approximately 3:25 a.m. on Thursday, January 5th.

According to Danny Townsend, Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director for Attala County, the home was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

No one was injured in the fire, but the home was a total loss.