Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center names September Staff of the Month

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center is proud to recognize Joy Trehern, Student Services Coordinator, as the September Staff of the Month.

Mrs. Trehern goes above and beyond to ensure students have the tools they need to succeed. She provides ongoing support through individualized tutoring, ACT preparation, and encouragement that helps students reach both their academic and career goals. Her dedication creates opportunities for students to build confidence and achieve success inside and outside the classroom.

The Career Tech Center celebrates Mrs. Trehern’s commitment, compassion, and hard work that make a positive impact on the lives of so many students each day.