Big Deals!
HomeAttalaKosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center names September Staff of the Month

Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center names September Staff of the Month

by
SHARE NOW
Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center names September Staff of the Month

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center is proud to recognize Joy Trehern, Student Services Coordinator, as the September Staff of the Month.

Mrs. Trehern goes above and beyond to ensure students have the tools they need to succeed. She provides ongoing support through individualized tutoring, ACT preparation, and encouragement that helps students reach both their academic and career goals. Her dedication creates opportunities for students to build confidence and achieve success inside and outside the classroom.

The Career Tech Center celebrates Mrs. Trehern’s commitment, compassion, and hard work that make a positive impact on the lives of so many students each day.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Farm Bureau Coaches Show – September 18, 2025

Minute with the Mayor – September 17, 2025

Sunstar Insurance Coaches Show – September 17, 2025

Kosciusko & Attala County Schools to Host College & Career Fair October 30

Greenlee Elementary Announces Teacher and Staff of the Month

Statement from Attala County School District on Thursday morning lockdown at Career Tech Center

tel: 6622893161