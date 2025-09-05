Big Deals!
HomeAttalaKosciusko Attala Career Tech students volunteer at fair, explore careers

Kosciusko Attala Career Tech students volunteer at fair, explore careers

by
SHARE NOW
Kosciusko Attala Career Tech students volunteer at fair, explore careers

Students at Kosciusko Attala Career Technical Center enjoyed a dynamic week filled with hands-on learning and career exploration, both in the classroom and within the community.

Kenneth Georgia’s Agricultural Science class brought education to life at the Central Mississippi Fair. The students volunteered their time, captivating young fairgoers with interactive lessons about reptiles, fostering curiosity and a love for science among attendees.

Meanwhile, welding students welcomed Steve Lane from Anel Corporation in Winona for a guest lecture.

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN

Lane shared valuable information about his company and outlined the essential skills needed to secure and maintain rewarding careers in the welding industry.

The week concluded with a visit from Sgt. Robert Oswalt of the Mississippi Army National Guard, who addressed all Career Tech students. Oswalt highlighted college and career opportunities available through the Guard, encouraging students to consider pathways that combine service with professional growth.

 

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Courtney-Bryant-benefit-flyer.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Two Crashes Reported in Kosciusko and Attala County

Kosciusko-Attala CTC Ed Prep students begin field experience

Domestic Violence, Assault, and Disorderly Conduct in Attala and Kosciusko Arrests

September calendar for the Attala County Library

Trespassing and Domestic Violence Among Recent Attala Arrests

Harassing Phone Calls and other recent Kosciusko arrests

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/