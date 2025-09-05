Kosciusko Attala Career Tech students volunteer at fair, explore careers

Students at Kosciusko Attala Career Technical Center enjoyed a dynamic week filled with hands-on learning and career exploration, both in the classroom and within the community.

Kenneth Georgia’s Agricultural Science class brought education to life at the Central Mississippi Fair. The students volunteered their time, captivating young fairgoers with interactive lessons about reptiles, fostering curiosity and a love for science among attendees.

Meanwhile, welding students welcomed Steve Lane from Anel Corporation in Winona for a guest lecture.

Lane shared valuable information about his company and outlined the essential skills needed to secure and maintain rewarding careers in the welding industry.

The week concluded with a visit from Sgt. Robert Oswalt of the Mississippi Army National Guard, who addressed all Career Tech students. Oswalt highlighted college and career opportunities available through the Guard, encouraging students to consider pathways that combine service with professional growth.