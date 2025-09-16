Big Deals!
Kosciusko & Attala County Schools to Host College & Career Fair October 30

Thursday, Oct. 30, Kosciusko & Attala County Schools will host a College & Career Fair at  Holmes Community College-Attala Center.

The event, aimed at juniors and seniors from the Kosciusko and Attala County School Districts, will feature approximately 400 students rotating through from 8:45 to 11:15 a.m., with setup beginning at 8 a.m.

Vendors are welcome to bring candy, brochures, door prizes and more to share with students.

For more information or to reserve a table, contact Barbara Hutchison at 662-289-3619, Billie Jamison at 662-289-6145, Semone Olive at 662-289-1188, Latosha Brown at 662-289-3838, Velvet Morga at 662-874-5673, or Pacey Regan at 662-289-2889.

