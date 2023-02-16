Kosciusko Attala Partnership Announces 2023 Natchez Trace Festival Committee Chairman

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership is pleased to announce the Committee Chairman of the 2023 Natchez Trace Festival, Shane McCown.

Shane is the owner of Craft Cleaners and runs a U-Haul franchise in Kosciusko. He has been married to his wife Dawn McCown for 26 years. They have two children, Jon Austin and his wife Abigail who reside in Nashville, Tennessee, and daughter Madeline who is currently in college at Delta State University.

The McCowns are members of First Baptist Church of Kosciusko.

Shane is a devoted volunteer for Shepherds Touch in Kosciusko and the Kosciusko Attala Partnership.

This year will mark the 53rd anniversary of the Natchez Trace Festival.

The festival will be held on April 28 – 29.

If your business or organization would like to be involved with this year’s festival, contact the KAP office at 662-289-2981.

Vendor applications are available now.