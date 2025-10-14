Kosciusko Fall Festival planned for Oct. 18

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership’s annual Fall Festival is returning to downtown Kosciusko this weekend.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, Oct. 18 on the historic downtown square from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of homemade food and crafts, showcasing the talents of local artisans.

The festival will also feature Guy’s Food Truck, offering delicious eats, and Kosy Kruiser’s Car Show, displaying an impressive lineup of vehicles.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.