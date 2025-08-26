Big Deals!
Kosciusko grad joins North Mississippi Health Services Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Team
Kosciusko High School graduate Dr. Dakota C. King has joined North Mississippi Health Services’ Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Clinic.

King recently completed a cardiothoracic surgery fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern and a general surgery residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Board-certified by the American Board of Surgery, she specializes in traditional open heart and lung surgeries, as well as advanced techniques like robotic and video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS).

“What I enjoy most about being a cardiothoracic surgeon is not only performing the complex operations but also playing such a large role in the critical care afterward,” King told The Daily Journal. “For me, it’s the combination of the technically demanding surgery and the ability to guide the patients through recovery which makes the work most meaningful.”

Originally, from Sebastopol, King graduated from Kosciusko High School in 2008. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s in industrial engineering from Mississippi State University, as well as a medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine (2017).

Her research contributions include studies on endoluminal vacuum therapy and complex transplant cases, with numerous peer-reviewed publications. She served as administrative chief resident and was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society in 2022.

Dr. King is also a member of The Society of Thoracic Surgery, American College of Surgeons, and Women in Thoracic Surgery.

King resides with her husband, Jake, an industrial engineer, and their two daughters, Emersyn and Kora. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, gardening, and outdoor activities.
1 comment
  1. Terry Overstreet
    Terry Overstreet
    August 26, 2025 at 11:27 AM

    Congratulations Dakota!

    Reply

