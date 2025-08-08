Kosciusko Police Seize Drugs and Arrest Three on Victoria Lane

Big Deals!
Kosciusko Police Narcotics and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant at a residence on Victoria Lane resulting in three arrests Friday, August 8, 2025 at 8 a.m.

Terry Talley

Terry Talley was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Cuneral Magee

Cuneral Magee was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a firearm.

Billy Brown

Billy Brown was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Terry Talley and Cuneral Magee were transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility. Billy Brown has been released.

Kosciusko Police Chief expressed gratitude to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Attala County Sheriff’s Office, and the Winona Police Department’s K9 unit for their assistance in the operation.

