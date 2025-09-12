Kosciusko Police Team Up with Homeland Security and FBI to Investigate School Shooting Threat

Kosciusko Police responded to a reported threat of a possible shooting at the school just before 9 a.m. on September 11, 2025.

Chief of Police Greg Collins said KPD and school resource officers conducted a full sweep of the campus, both inside and outside, and confirmed the school was clear.

“No weapons were found, no shots were fired, and no one was injured,” Chief Collins stated.

KPD is working closely with Homeland Security and the FBI to investigate the incident and identify the individual responsible for making the threat.

KPD Chief Greg Collins extends his thanks to the other responding agencies, Attala County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.