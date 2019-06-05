Kosciusko School Board member resigns

A member of the Kosciusko School Board has resigned.

The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen accepted the resignation of Board Member Brad Love Tuesday night.

Love began serving on the school board in September 2015 when he was appointed to fulfill the unexpired term of Kenny Dungan.

Since that position is one of three appointed to the school board, aldermen will be tasked with finding Love’s replacement.

The appointment would only be to complete Love’s term on the school board.

Applications for the open position can be found here and will be accepted until Friday, June 28.