Large Amount of Drugs Found During Traffic Stop in Kosciusko

Kosciusko Police arrested a local woman on multiple drug charges during a traffic stop over the weekend.

On Saturday, August 16, Officer Nash initiated a stop on Hwy 35 N in Kosciusko that led to the arrest of 35-year-old Amy Spencer-Bustamento.

During the stop, Nash discovered a large amount of methamphetamine, along with heroin and Xanax, in her possession.

Spencer-Bustamento was taken into custody and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. She is currently being held at the Leake County Correctional Facility.