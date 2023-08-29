HomeLocalLate Night Shooting Under Investigation

Late Night Shooting Under Investigation

The Attala Sheriff’s Department was dispatched around 10 pm last night to a residential shooting.  Upon arrival they found one deceased female.  The victim has been identified as Tracey Weaver of Kosciusko.  Her body has been sent to Arkansas for an autopsy.  The shooting is still under investigation, but it does appear to be accidental according to Sheriff Tim Nail. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation.

