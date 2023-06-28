LCSO Employees Charged with DUI

Two employees of the Leake County Sheriff’s Department– one of whom is no longer employed there– are facing DUI charges in Philadelphia. Police Chief Eric Lyons says the arrests were made separately a few hours apart last week. And there are additional charges against one of the men, Lee Permenter.

“Officers initiated a traffic stop and attempted to stop that vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop and continued to drive, running stop signs and red lights in an attempt to evade officers. Eventually, it did pull over and stop.”

Permenter was charged with DUI, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to comply with law enforcement officers, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle and disobeying traffic control devices. He’s resigned from his job as a booking officer at the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Daniel Refre, who’s charged with DUI, is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Chief Lyons says it’s always tough when fellow law enforcement officers have to be arrested.

“It is unfortunate but we want to treat everybody the same.”

Sheriff Randy Atkinson says he’s disappointed by what happened.

“Law enforcement officers are living, breathing sinners too and they make mistakes. But they’re going to be held accountable just like if it was anybody else.”