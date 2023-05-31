HomeAttalaLeake County Man Arrested for Memorial Day Shooting in Attala

Leake County Man Arrested for Memorial Day Shooting in Attala

A Lena man has been booked into the Leake County Correctional Facility for a Memorial Day shooting incident that occurred in Kosciusko.

Kosciusko Police responded to several calls reporting that shots were fired on Fairground St. at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Officers were informed that a man in a white SUV may be the shooter.  After some investigation, it was determined that the shots were fired in the air as a vehicle was leaving the area.

Officers later arrested Ricky Ficklin, a 35-year-old black male from Lena.  Ficklin was charged him with discharging a firearm in the city limits.

