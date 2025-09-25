Big Deals!
Leake County Wildlife Extravaganza & Big Buck Contest Set for Sept. 30

Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are invited to the Leake County Wildlife Extravaganza and Big Buck Contest on Tuesday, September 30, at the Carthage Coliseum. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

The event will feature a meal prepared by BBK Competition BBQ, door prizes, and a kids’ zone with awards. Vendors are welcome, with applications available through the Leake County Extension Office.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for youth, and free for children ages three and under.

Paid admission includes entry into a gun raffle for a Ruger Gen II .308. A limited “Gun Draw Down” will also be held, offering participants a chance to win a Winchester SX4 Turkey Edition.

Entries for the Big Buck Contest were accepted from September 22–25 with no exceptions.

For more details, call the Leake County Extension Office at 601-267-8036.

