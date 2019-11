Get those pencils and pens ready because it’s time to write letters to Santa Claus.

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership has a drop off for letters at its office located at 101 N Natchez Street in downtown Kosciusko.

Letters can be dropped during normal business hours Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.