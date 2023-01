List: Qualified candidates for 2023 Attala County elected offices

A list of candidates that have qualified to run for an Attala County office in the 2023 election…

Supervisor – District 1

Supervisor – District 2

Billy Joe Coffee (Incumbent) (D)

Supervisor – District 3

Steven Goss (Incumbent) (D)

Supervisor – District 4

Willie Perteet (Incumbent) (D)

Supervisor – District 5

Joshua Black (R)

Chancery Clerk

Circuit Clerk

Lula Thompson (Incumbent)

Sheriff

Jimmy Nunn (D)

Coroner

Sam Bell (Incumbent) (D)

County Attorney

Justice Court Judge – West

Rosie Massey Sample (Incumbent) (D)

Justice Court Judge – East

Bob Jordan (Incumbent) (D)

Constable-East

Brad Stanley (R)

Constable – West

Tax Collector