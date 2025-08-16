Little Whippets Volleyball Camp planned for August 30

The Kosciusko Little Whippets are excited to announce their upcoming Volleyball Camp, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.

The event, designed for students from pre-kindergarten through 6th grade, will run from 9:00 AM to noon and offers a fun and engaging introduction to volleyball.

Registration forms have been sent home, and the deadline to submit payment is Friday, August 22, 2025. T

he cost to participate is $40, payable by check or cash, with checks made payable to Kosciusko Volleyball Booster.

A snack will be provided during the camp, and all registered participants will receive free entry to the home game on Sept. 9, 2025.

A release form must also be signed by a guardian, acknowledging the physical activities involved and granting permission for emergency medical treatment if necessary.

For more information, interested families are encouraged to review the registration forms sent home.