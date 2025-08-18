Big Deals!
Local football teams to prepare for season with jamboree games this weekend

by
While some academy/private schools in the state will begin their football seasons this week, many schools have one more week until the regular season kicks off.

Because of that, several area teams will play in jamboree games this weekend.

Most jamboree games consist of two full quarters of regular play with the teams’ first string. That is sometimes followed by one quarter of a junior varsity or 2nd string scrimmage.

The Kosciusko Whippets will host a jamboree at Landrum Field Friday, Aug. 22. The Whippets will face off against Richland beginning at 7:30. Prior to that, Nanih Waiya and Pisgah will play at 5:30.

McAdams will go on the road to play in the jamboree hosted at Humphreys County High School, which also includes Port Gibson. That jamboree will begin at 4:00 pm.

The Ethel Tigers will participate in the jamboree at Louisville High School. However, the Tigers won’t play until Saturday (August 23) morning as they match up against West Lowdnes at 10:30 am.

The Whippets and Tigers will begin the regular season Friday, Aug. 29, while the Bulldogs’ first game is set for Sept. 5.

