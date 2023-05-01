Local softball teams to continue playoffs today

HomeAttalaLocal softball teams to continue playoffs today

Two area softball teams will continue their softball playoffs schedule today.

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets will go on the road to take on Pontotoc in Game two of a second round playoff series beginning at 6:00 pm. In game 1, the Lady Whippets pulled out a close 2-1 win Friday night.

Game two was scheduled to be played Saturday, but was postponed due to rain in Pontotoc.

The Ethel Lady Tigers will also go on the road for a game two. Ethel will travel to Tylertwown to face Salem at 5:00 pm. The Lady Tigers won game one Friday night 7-0.

If either team needs a game three, that team would host the game Tuesday night.

For more information and game updates, follow @KSDsports and @Tigerfastpitch.

