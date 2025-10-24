Long Creek Elementary Recognizes Dr. Hickmon During National Principals Month

This year marks Dr. Shanika Hickmon’s sixth year as the proud Principal of Long Creek Elementary School.

In recognition of National Principals Month, Long Creek took the opportunity to honor Dr. Hickmon, who has faithfully served Long Creek Elementary.

Her leadership, dedication, and passion for education have made a lasting impact on students, staff, and families throughout our community.

Under Dr. Hickmon’s guidance, Long Creek has not only maintained high academic standards but has also become a place where students feel supported, encouraged, and inspired to achieve their full potential.

Her commitment to creating a positive school culture is evident in the smiles of the students, the dedication of the teachers, and the strong relationships built with families.

Dr. Hickmon leads with integrity, compassion, and vision. She is present, approachable, and always willing to go the extra mile to ensure that Long Creek remains a welcoming and successful learning environment for all.

On behalf of all who appreciate her tireless efforts, THANK-YOU, DR. HICKMON for all you do — and happy National Principals Month!

Submitted by Lora Fleming.