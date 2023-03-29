Malicious mischief and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 3-27-2023, Alexis Bell, a 35 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Malicious Mischief by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 3-27-2023, Anthony Manson, a 33 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing and Contempt of Court on North Huntington Street by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 3-25-2023, Eugene Canales, a 20 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Boswell Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 3-25-2023, John Canales, a 18 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on North Wells Street by Officer Brandon Crowson.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.