HomeLocalMalicious mischief and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Malicious mischief and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 3-27-2023, Alexis Bell, a 35 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Malicious Mischief by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 3-27-2023, Anthony Manson, a 33 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing and Contempt of Court on North Huntington Street by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 3-25-2023, Eugene Canales, a 20 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Boswell Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 3-25-2023, John Canales, a 18 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on North Wells Street by Officer Brandon Crowson.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Articles

Truck Crashes into Ditch in Kosciusko

Rape, Burglary, Aggravated Assault, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

Photo: Kosciusko Attala Career-Tech Center announces Star Students

Felony Possession, Felony DUI, and Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in Attala and Leake

Audio: Kosciusko passes updated dog ordinance

Kosciusko School District Beauty and Beau Review planned for April 15