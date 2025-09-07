Big Deals!
Martha Jo Leslie Veterans Home accepting Halloween candy donations

by
Brittany Sisson

The Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home is asking the community to donate candy for its annual Trick or Treat with the local schools.

Each Halloween hundreds of local school and community children visit the facility for its annual Halloween celebration.

The Veterans look forward to seeing the children and presenting them with a candy bag.

This event is not possible without the help of our community.

Candy can be dropped off at the VA Home at 310 Autumn Ridge Drive or call 662-289-7809 for a staff member to come pick up the candy.

Thank you in advance for always supporting our Veterans.

Submitted by Brittany Sisson.

