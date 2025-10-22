May & Bloom Opens on the Square

May & Bloom opened for business on Tuesday, October 21. Jodi May, the shop’s owner, is honored to place her business in such a historic place on the square. Once a bank, then a café, then a dance studio, and now a flower shop, this little store is a place of many memories. However, it’s far more than just a flower shop. Mrs. May offers home décor, candles, ribbons, and much more.

Jodi has made it a point to work with people from around Mississippi. A stained-glass artist is selling ornaments, Crew + Co. from Byhalia is selling hand-painted devotional cards, and a scented candle company from Eupora is selling candles and sand wax. She also has plans to work with more people in the future so she can expand her stock.

Having done flower-related services for around thirty years, Jodi May has fresh flowers for any occasion that calls for them. From large events like parties, weddings, and funerals, to something as small as a date night gift or an apology bouquet. She even offers a discount to parents who bring their child’s report card and show off their good grades.

Jodi will be hosting an open house on the afternoon of Sunday, November 2. She also plans to open for extended hours on Thursday, October 23 for Ghouls’ Night Out, keeping the doors unlocked until around 7 PM.

Mrs. May extends her thanks to the Kosciusko community for being so welcoming and is incredibly excited for her grand opening.