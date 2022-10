The McCool Volunteer Fire Department Halloween Hootenanny is set for Saturday, Oct 29.

This year’s event will feature a haunted house, small carnival, & a silent cake auction.

McCool Baptist church will also be hosting a Trunk or Treat.

All events will begin at 5:00 pm.

Anyone who would like to donate a cake to the auction can contact atHillary Hobby Whittington at 662-6I7-I842.