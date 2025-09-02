Big Deals!
HomeLocalMcCool Yockanookany River Fest October 4

McCool Yockanookany River Fest October 4

by
SHARE NOW
McCool Yockanookany River Fest October 4

The McCool Community is gearing up for their annual Yockanookany River Fest scheduled for October 4. Come enjoy the family friendly activities downtown McCool from 9 am until 2 pm; music, food trucks, arts & craft vendors, kids zone, library book mobile and more… New to the festivities this year is a Pumpkin Contest. Enter to win the biggest, or ugliest of the pumpkins. The entry fee is $5 per pumpkin and all proceeds go to the Ag Building Restoration Project. 

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

September calendar for the Attala County Library

Week 2 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Week 1 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Lightning Strike May Have Sparked McCool House Fire

Minute with the Mayor – August 20, 2025

Greek Fest ’25 set for August 23

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf