McCool Yockanookany River Fest October 4

The McCool Community is gearing up for their annual Yockanookany River Fest scheduled for October 4. Come enjoy the family friendly activities downtown McCool from 9 am until 2 pm; music, food trucks, arts & craft vendors, kids zone, library book mobile and more… New to the festivities this year is a Pumpkin Contest. Enter to win the biggest, or ugliest of the pumpkins. The entry fee is $5 per pumpkin and all proceeds go to the Ag Building Restoration Project.