MDOT makes progress on bridges in Carroll County and other north MS projects

BATESVILLE, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance project updates in north Mississippi.

U.S. 51 bridge replacement in Carroll County

Progress is being made on a project to replace six bridges along U.S. 51 in Carroll County.

Four of the concrete bridge decks have been completed, and construction is underway on the other bridges. All concrete pilings have been driven, and construction of the caps has begun. Roadway embankment is approximately 90% complete. Crushed limestone base has been installed on approximately 50% of the roadway.

The $15.9 million project was awarded to Ste-Bil Grading Inc. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2026.

Additional north Mississippi MDOT projects include:

Bridge replacements on State Route 9 in Calhoun County

Work is progressing on the replacement of four bridges on State Route 9 south of Calhoun City in Calhoun County.

At Site 1, the contractor has completed asphalt paving but has discovered issues with the bridge deck that has caused a delay in opening the new road to traffic. At Site 2, The contractor has finished placement of approximately 90% of the crushed stone base but has also found bridge deck issues that may cause further delays.

The $24 million contract was awarded to Manhattan Road & Bridge Company of Little Rock, Ark. Work is expected to be complete in spring 2026.

U.S. 51 bridge replacement in Yalobusha County

Construction continues on the replacement of four bridges along U.S. 51 in Yalobusha County.

At Sites 1 and 2, traffic has been turned onto detour alignments. Deck pour operations for Site 1 have been completed. At Site 2, two bridge piling and end caps have been poured. At Site 4, detour pile has been driven and the dirt work for approaches is nearly complete. The Site 4 detour bridge will be placed once traffic has been swapped to the new bridge on Site 1. Site 3 has been cleared and silt fence placed.

This $20.1 million project was awarded to Talbot Brothers Contracting Co. Inc. of Nesbit. Construction will be completed by summer 2026.

U.S. 51 bridge replacement over the Yocona River in Yalobusha County

Work continues on the replacement of the U.S. 51 bridge over Yocona River in Yalobusha County.

Bridge deck operations are underway. The contractor has completed deck pours for spans 1 and 2. North and south of the river, the contractor is performing dirt operations in anticipation of limestone gravel placement. There are still two stone dikes to be placed in the river east of the new bridge. Once use of the work bridge is no longer needed, the contractor plans to build the remaining stone dikes out of rock used within the work road.

The contractor has also completed construction of the box culvert north of the river. The upstream and downstream ends of the box culvert have been reinforced with riprap.

Century Construction of Tupelo was awarded the $12.2 million contract. It is anticipated that work will be complete by spring 2026.

Roundabout Construction at State Route 7 and University Avenue in Oxford

A project is underway to construct new roundabouts at the State Route 7 ramps and University Ave. in Oxford.

All four interchange ramps will remain open during construction. Traffic will use the inside lanes within the traffic circles. Work is isolated to the outside portion of the road. Drainage work as well as curb and gutter installation is ongoing.

The $4.9 million contract was awarded to Cook & Son, LLC of Smithville. Work is expected to be complete in spring 2026.

U.S. 278/State Route 6 mill and overlay in Panola County

A project to mill and overlay approximately 14 miles of U.S. 278 is underway in Panola County.

Mainline paving operations are complete. The contractor completed all asphalt items. Shoulder gravel installation, cutting of rumble strips and permanent striping of the new asphalt is all that remains.

The $13.6 million project was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company of Memphis, Tenn., and is expected to be completed this fall.

I-55/I-69 mill and overlay in Desoto County

Asphalt milling and overlaying of approximately four miles of I-55/I-69 is progressing in Desoto County. The north and southbound travel lanes and shoulders are receiving a new asphalt surface between I-269 and Church Rd. Additional items in the contract include new guardrail and signage.

The first layer of the travel lane paving operations are nearly complete. Shoulder, ramp, and the final layer of asphalt paving remain. Nighttime lane closures will continue in this section of I-55/I-69 while work is ongoing. The contractor is reporting that the asphalt portion of the contract will be completed this fall, if favorable weather occurs.

The $5.3 million project was awarded in April 2025 to Lehman-Roberts Company of Memphis, TN.

For more information about these and other MDOT maintenance and construction projects, download the free MDOT Traffic mobile app, visit MDOTtraffic.com and like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and X.