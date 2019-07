A woman missing from Holmes County has been found dead.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said the body of 21-year-old Makayla Winston was found off of Franklin Road around noon Monday.

According to March, Brown’s body was found approximately six miles from where her car was found Friday at the intersection of Hwy 14 and Interstate 55 just west of Goodman.

Winston, who was nine months pregnant, had been missing since Thursday, June 27.