HOLMES The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating missing 30-year-old Robert Alexander Easterling.

Easterling was last seen on Wednesday, April 20, on Stockyard Road located in Pickens, Miss., wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and military dress-type boots.

If anyone has information, contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department Crime Stoppers at (662) 834-0099 or Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 834-1511.