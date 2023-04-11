HomeAttalaMonday Morning Shooting in Kosciusko

Monday Morning Shooting in Kosciusko

by

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, Kosciusko Police Department responded to a call reporting shots fired in the area of Hillview Ave. and James H Meredith St./F St.  A second call was received shortly thereafter stating that a vehicle had been shot.

Officers met with the driver of that vehicle who said they were driving on James H Meredith St. when their vehicle was shot.  No one was reported to be injured.

If you have any information regarding this shooting incident, call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kosciusko Whippet softball player earns state “Player of the Week” honors

Kosciusko hires new boys basketball coach

“My Kosciusko” smartphone app now available for download

Kosciusko baseball to play for Region Championship and county softball rivals face off in busy night of sports

Final day for Kosciusko School District Beauty and Beau Review sign-ups

Attala Deputies and Kosciusko Police Team Up to Capture Man Fleeing on Motorcycle