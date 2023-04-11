Monday Morning Shooting in Kosciusko

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, Kosciusko Police Department responded to a call reporting shots fired in the area of Hillview Ave. and James H Meredith St./F St. A second call was received shortly thereafter stating that a vehicle had been shot.

Officers met with the driver of that vehicle who said they were driving on James H Meredith St. when their vehicle was shot. No one was reported to be injured.

If you have any information regarding this shooting incident, call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.