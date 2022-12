Tuesday, December 27, 2022

9:25 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that there was a juvenile throwing rocks at vehicles on College St.

5:44 p.m. – Central Fire and Zama Fire were dispatched to a small grass fire in front of a residence on Highway 19 south. It was determined to be a controlled burn.

5:51 p.m. – Officer was requested to the county-line store on Highway 35 for a suspicious person.