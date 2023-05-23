Multiple Fires, a Wreck, and Vandalism Reports Monday in Attala

Kosciusko Fire Department, EMS, and Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a crash involving 3 vehicles at the intersection of Hwy 12 and N. Natchez St. just after noon on Monday, May 22, 2023. At least one person was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., Kosciusko Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Cain Recyclers on E. Jefferson St. It was reported that a vehicle in the recycling baler was the source of the fire. Firefighters worked quickly to get it extinguished.

Just after 2 p.m., Kosciusko Police responded to a call stating there was a man walking in the area of Aponaug Rd. and Goodman St. who threw a cone through the window of residence on Aponaug Rd. Soon after, it was reported that a man fitting a similar description was seen kicking windows out of a residence on Goodman St. Officers investigated, but the man could not be positively identified by the caller.

Attala Central Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire on Hwy 43 N near the intersection of Attala Rd. 3217/New Salem Rd at approximately 2:10 p.m. Firefighters worked quickly to get the blaze under control and extinguished.