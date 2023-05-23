HomeAttalaMultiple Fires, a Wreck, and Vandalism Reports Monday in Attala

Multiple Fires, a Wreck, and Vandalism Reports Monday in Attala

by

Kosciusko Fire Department, EMS, and Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a crash involving 3 vehicles at the intersection of Hwy 12 and N. Natchez St. just after noon on Monday, May 22, 2023.  At least one person was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., Kosciusko Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Cain Recyclers on E. Jefferson St.  It was reported that a vehicle in the recycling baler was the source of the fire.  Firefighters worked quickly to get it extinguished.

Just after 2 p.m., Kosciusko Police responded to a call stating there was a man walking in the area of Aponaug Rd. and Goodman St. who threw a cone through the window of residence on Aponaug Rd.  Soon after, it was reported that a man fitting a similar description was seen kicking windows out of a residence on Goodman St.  Officers investigated, but the man could not be positively identified by the caller.

Attala Central Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire on Hwy 43 N near the intersection of Attala Rd. 3217/New Salem Rd at approximately 2:10 p.m.  Firefighters worked quickly to get the blaze under control and extinguished.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Cycling tuba player coming to Attala County Libray

Kidnapping, Burglary, and Assault in Attala and Leake

Attala County School District Ranks Third in the State for the 3rd Grade Reading Assessment

Child Abuse, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Burglary in Attala and Leake

Vehicle Lost in Wednesday Evening Blaze in Attala

Townsend appointed Attala County E-911 Director