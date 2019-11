Bottom: River Burrell, Heath McBride, Will Cook, Tyler VanCise, Evan Scott. Top: Coaches Steven Autry, Derrik Boland Wesley Dew, Justin Peresich.

Multiple members of the Kosciusko Whippets baseball team signed this morning to play college baseball.

River Burrell, Will Cook, Heath McBride, and Evan Scott all signed with Holmes Community College.

Tyler VanCise signed with Crown College in St. Bonifacius, MN.

The Whippet baseball team finished the 2019 season 21-8-1 and were co-champions of Region 4-4A.

The team will begin its 2020 season, under first year head coach Derrik Boland, Feb. 21 against Greenville.