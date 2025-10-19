Murder Caught on Video, Man Found Guilty

PICKENS, Miss.–A Holmes County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of first degree murder in a killing that was caught on suveillance video.

Jordan Perry, 28, was shot to death at the Citgo on Hwy. 51 in Pickens, Sept. 14, 2024.

Melvin Day was accused of the murder and arrested. During the investigation police discovered that the incident was caught on the service station’s surveillance system.

That video was used at last week’s trial and Day was convicted. The trial lasted two days.

Day was sentenced to life in prison, plus 10 years.